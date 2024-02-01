Must Read Stories in Deccan Chronicle Today February 1

Top News from Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Decisions: AP To Recruit 6100 Teachers In Government Schools And Fill 689 Vacancies In Forest Department

Top India Stories

Rahul escapes unhurt as his car attacked at Bihar border Current Affairs

Hemant Soren Quits, Detained; Champai New Jharkhand CM

Fresh violence in Manipur, 2 Killed

All Eyes On PM Modi Odisha Visit On Feb 23, Party Leaders Await Marching Order

Gyanvapi: Priest gets right to pray

DC Edit / Column



DC Edit | Imran’s career buried under convictions

DC Edit | Chandigarh mayoral polls raise troubling questions

Delhi, Andamans officers must wait much longer for their IAS dreams Columnists

After Ayodhya: Will Modi’s ‘new era’ end old conflicts?





World News



US Court orders reversal of Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla compensation package

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife get 14 years jail in graft case



Sports News



PSL team owners to pay for production rights ?

VIT-AP University student shines at national taekwondo tourney

Vishwak Sen is Brand Ambassador of HPSL Telugu Team

Business News

All set for Budget 2024: Tax relief unlikely, sops for untapped sectors

Over 7% growth is the new normal for India in FY 2024 and beyond

RBI Bars Paytm Bank from Offering Banking Services After February 29

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra Interview

Rashmika to play a college goer

Sunny Deol to play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Animal impact: Bobby Deol draws Rs 8 cr for Balayya film

Jailer 2 to impact Allu Arjun, Nelson big movie?



Follow the latest news on Deccan Chronicle to receive updates on current events from India and around the World.