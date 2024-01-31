Fresh violence in Manipur, 2 Killed

Guwahati: Despite all efforts of security forces, the ongoing hostilities between the two communities fail to die down with killing of at least two persons from the Meitei community following a heavy firing in the Kadangband and Koutruk areas of restive Manipur’s Imphal West district, close to the border with the Kuki-Zomi dominated Kangokpi district on Tuesday. In the gunbattle that started on Tuesday evening three others were also injured.

Security sources said that the two deceased were identified as 25-year-old Meishnam Khaba from Bishnupur district, and 33-year-old Nongthombam Michael from Imphal East district. Both bodies were taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal on Tuesday evening.

Of the three injured, one is reportedly BJP’s former Manipur youth president Barish Sharma.

The attack comes three days after a village volunteer was killed and two others were injured in a gunfight between two armed groups in the same district.

Manipur Police in its social media post said that search operations and area domination exercises were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the operation, they recovered one 9mm pistol with magazine, one .303 rifle with magazine, one improvised 5.56 mm rifle with magazine, one 12 bore gun, one improvised mortar (Pumpi), two tear smoke shells, one tear gas grenade, some ammunition and a pair of jungle boots.

It is significant that at least nine people, including two Meitei police personnel posted in the border town of Moreh, have been killed in various incidents of firing in Manipur this month.