YSRC releases 5th list with seven names for 4 LS and 3 MLA seats

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has finalised the fifth list of YSRC incharges – prospective candidates – that includes seven names.

Nellore city MLA P. Anil Kumar Yadav has been chosen as the incharge for Narasaraopet LS constituency, keeping aside the present MP, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu.

Education minister Botsa Satyanaryana and adviser to government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy released the list that covers four LS constituencies and three assembly segments.

Satyanarayana said Anil Kumar Yadav was chosen as incharge for the Narasaraopet LS constituency while Tirupati (SC) MP, P. Gurumoorthy, got another chance as Tirupati LS constituency incharge. Chalamalasetti Sunil has been appointed as Kakinada LS constituency coordinator.

YSRC’s Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh Babu has been appointed as Machilipatnam LS constituency coordinator. Notably, the present Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry recently resigned from the YSRC and joined the Jana Sena to contest the election from Machlipatnam on a Jana Sena ticket.

Rega Matsyalingam has been appointed as coordinator for the Araku (ST) Assembly segment. Dr Simhadri Chandrasekhar Rao has been named for the Avanigadda Assembly segment and Nukathoti Rajesh as coordinator for the Satyavedu (SC) Assembly segment.

Rajya Sabha member and YSRC regional coordinator, V. Vijayasai Reddy has been given the responsibilities of the Guntur LS constituency. MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy got the responsibility as regional coordinator of Ongole LS constituency.

The YSRC has appointed Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy as regional coordinator for Kandukuru, Santnutalapadu and Kavali Assembly constituencies.