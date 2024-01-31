Animal impact: Bobby Deol draws Rs 8 cr for Balayya film

Riding on the massive success of ‘Animal,’ Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has jacked up his remuneration and is reportedly drawing Rs 8 crore for his baddy act in Balakrishna’s 109th film being directed by Bobby. “Everything changed for Bobby Deol after ‘Animal’ and he has become the most-sought-after for roles with negative shades since he wasn’t among hits in Bollywood until then,” says a source and adds, “He will be drawing a fancy pay of Rs 8 crore for his ruthless role opposite Balakrishna in this action adventure,” he adds.Nonetheless, he has joined his colleagues like Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Nawazuddin Siddique who arrived in T-town before him but outwitted them with fancy remuneration. “Saif Ali Khan is drawing Rs 5 crore, while Nawazuddin is Rs 5 crore, hence Bobby Deol has surpassed them with ease. Director Bobby has designed a very exciting role for Bobby Deol and producers didn’t cough up a hefty sum since he has pan-India appeal,” he points out.Just recently, B-town actor Arjun Ramphal took on the might of Balakrishna in his last release ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ and it worked well for the film. “New villains opposite Balakrishna always works well since it adds some spice to his action adventures,” he concludes