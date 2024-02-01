Vishwak Sen is Brand Ambassador of HPSL Telugu Team

Hyderabad: The partnership between the Horse Power Sports League (HPSL) and the Golconda Derby signifies an exciting new chapter in the world of equestrian sports in India. This collaboration not only elevates the prestige of the Golconda Derby but also serves as the official brand launch of HPSL in the region. Mr. Suresh Paladugu, Chairman and Managing Director of HPSL, has expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, highlighting the significance of this milestone for equestrian sports in the country.

The commitment of HPSL to the growth and development of equestrian sports in India is evident in their vision to create a platform that captures the spirit of tradition and innovation. The league's focus on fostering a cultural phenomenon that celebrates the fusion of elegance, entertainment, lifestyle, and sportsmanship underscores their dedication to creating a unique and captivating experience for enthusiasts. HPSL's ambitions extend beyond traditional competitions, aiming to create an environment where the grace of equestrian events converges with the excitement of sports, entertainment, and lifestyle, resonating with a diverse audience across the nation.The announcement of the participation of 7 initial teams in the league, with potential for expansion to reach a wider audience, underscores the scale and ambition of HPSL. Furthermore, HPSL's commitment to sponsoring and conducting equestrian sports throughout the year reaffirms their dedication to nurturing and promoting this timeless bond between humans and horses.Additionally, the appointment of Tollywood star Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen as the brand ambassador of HPSL's Telugu team adds a touch of star power to the league, further enhancing its appeal and reach in the region. This strategic move not only brings visibility and recognition to the league but also aligns with HPSL's mission to create an unforgettable experience for enthusiasts and foster a renewed appreciation for the magnificence of equestrian sports in India.As the Horse Power Sports League embarks on its journey in India, the partnership with the Golconda Derby and the appointment of a prominent brand ambassador signals a promising future for equestrian sports in the country. This collaboration not only underscores the potential for growth and innovation in the industry but also sets the stage for an exciting and compelling new chapter in the world of sports and entertainment in India.