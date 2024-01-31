Poster War in AP in run-up to 2024 elections

VIJAYAWADA: The poll-eve Posters War reached its peak in Andhra Pradesh, with challenges and counter challenges by rival parties set for the 2024 assembly and parliament elections.

The YSR Congress party’s ‘Siddham!’ (Ready!) is currently going viral while the main opposition Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and the newly formed Jai Bharat National Party released their posters countering ‘Siddham’.

The YSRC released the Siddham poster with the slogan ‘Simham Singam Ga Vastundi’ (The lion is coming as a single) with the photo of YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and declaring that “we are ready for the elections.”

In a counter-move, the Jana Sena released a poster with Pawan Kalyan's photo and the slogan ‘Memu Siddhame’ (We are ready).

The Telugu Desam released a poster with the slogan ‘Samsiddham’ (Prepared) alongside Chandrababu Naidu's photo, which went viral on social media.

The Jai Bharat National Party released a poster with the slogan ‘Pagala Kosam Vaaru-Prajala Kosam Memu Siddham’ (They are for retaliation, We are ready for the people) and carrying the photo of party president VV Lakshminarayana, which is now going viral on social media.

The YSRC erected its 'Siddham' poster with the photo of CM Jagan adjacent to the national highway at Krishnalanka in Vijayawada city. The Jana Sena, in response, erected a ‘Memu Siddhame’ poster with a Pawan Kalyan photo beside the Siddham poster, which is attracting the masses. Similar posters were erected across Vijayawada city.

The poster war between the political parties is heating up as the state prepares for the upcoming assembly and parliament elections.

