Cabinet Decisions: AP To Recruit 6100 Teachers In Government Schools And Fill 689 Vacancies In Forest Department

Vijayawada: The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to recruit 6,100 teachers in government schools and fill 689 vacancies in the forest department. A DSC notification would be issued in these respects.

It has also been decided to raise the retirement age of non-teaching staff in universities and higher education institutions from 60 to 62.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, BC welfare minister Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said the fourth installment of Cheyutha would be distributed on February 16. “The Opposition is engaged in false propaganda on the Cheyutha scheme,” he said.

The Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat here was presided over by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It approved the maintenance of DSC with 6,100 posts and felt this would give a chance to teacher job seekers. Since 2019, some14,219 posts have been filled in the education department, the Cabinet meeting noted.

The minister said 2.13 lakh government jobs have been filled by the YSRC government since 2019.

The Cabinet has ratified fresh investment proposals worth Rs.22,302 crore in green energy projects approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB). It has also decided to take the Geneva-based educational organisation, IB, as a partner for training the teachers of government schools and staff of the education department in handling the IB syllabus.

The IB syllabus would be introduced from the 2025-26 academic year. The Cabinet also decided to fill 27 vacancies in the Legislature secretariat. It has given the green signal for implementation of the welfare calendar for February and release Rs.5060.04 crore towards the fourth tranche of YSR Cheyutha, benefitting 26, 98, 931 SC, ST, BC and minority women of 45 to 60 years age.

Another decision was to appoint secretaries for all the 13,171 Village Panchayats with a population of more than 500 persons.

The post of Registrar would be created in RGUKT by amending the law.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to issue a bank guarantee to AP Discoms to raise a loan of Rs.1,500 crore for extending the distribution network. Some 1272.7 acres of land would be allotted to Greenko Pvt Ltd in Nandyal district for establishing solar power units and 42 acres of land for establishing an IIT City in Tirupati district.

Other decisions were to reduce VAT on natural gas from 24.5 to 5 per cent, amend the rules of Advocates Welfare Fund 1987, accept the 4th State Finance Commission Report as also the government Life Insurance Fund 2024 proposals.

Some 5,376 families displaced due to the Pulichintala Project would be exempted from paying registration and user charges of Rs.60 crore on allotment of house sites under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu.

The Cabinet meeting also decided to establish the AP institute of legislative study and training, to train newly elected legislators. Another decision was to allot 500 square yards and 1,000 square yards of house sites to chess player Alana Meenakshi Kolagatla and tennis player Saketh Myneni respectively.