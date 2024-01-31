US Court orders reversal of Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla compensation package

A Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday (local time) that Elon Musk's lucrative 2018 compensation package, instrumental in elevating him to the title of the world's richest person, was unfair and should be reversed, The Washington Post reported.The USD 56 billion package, approved by shareholders and Tesla's board, granted Musk stock options based on the company meeting specific performance targets.Shareholders had filed a lawsuit against Musk, alleging improprieties in the process leading to the approval of the compensation package. The decision, first reported by Chancery Daily, has raised significant discussions in Delaware Chancery Court, according to The Washington Post.Musk, who acquired the social media site X for USD 44 billion (formerly known as Twitter), responded strongly to the ruling. On X, he said, "Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware."Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, in her opinion, declared judgement in favour of the plaintiff, Richard Tornetta, stating that he was entitled to "recission," indicating the package should be undone.The judge criticised the flawed approval process, highlighting Musk's close association with those representing the company. McCormick pointed out ties between Musk and key figures involved in the compensation committee, including the chair and another member with longstanding working relationships, as reported by The Washington Post."The parties are to confer on a form of final order implementing this decision and submit a joint letter identifying all issues, including fees, that need to be addressed to bring this matter to a conclusion," McCormick wrote.