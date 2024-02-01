Revanth Vows to Fill 2L Jobs by Year-end

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said his government was committed to filling 2 lakh vacancies in government departments by the year-end, as promised before the state Assembly polls, while distributing appointment letters to 6,956 staff nurses on the day.

Addressing a meeting convened at the LB Stadium for disbursing the appointment letters, Revanth Reddy said that the TSPSC would issue the job notifications. He added that the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board will soon issue a notification to fill 15,000 jobs in the police department.



Coming down hard on former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the BRS government, Revanth Reddy accused the pink party of ignoring students and unemployed youth, and being concerned only about giving jobs to his family members.



“KCR gave jobs to his son, daughter, nephew and his family members but ignored students and unemployed youth. Lakhs of students and unemployed in Telangana fought for statehood, hundreds of them sacrificed their lives with a belief that they would get jobs in a separate Telangana state. But their dreams were shattered by the BRS government,” he said.



“Students and unemployed youth realised that unless they removed KCR and his family members from jobs, they will not get jobs. They defeated BRS in Assembly polls and gave power to Congress which promised 2 lakh jobs in a year. We are committed to giving 2 lakh jobs in a year, as promised,” Revanth Reddy said, drawing thunderous applause from the new staff-nurse recruits and their family members.



Taking a dig at Chandrashekar Rao for nominating his daughter Kavitha as an MLC, Revanth Reddy said, “Kavitha lost the Lok Sabha election from Nizamabad in 2019. KCR felt very sad over his daughter losing job and gave her another job as MLC within months. I ask KCR: Why he has not shown the same concern for unemployed youth in the state, issued job notifications and filled vacancies in government departments when he was CM?”



Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that although the state government was facing a huge debt burden incurred by the BRS government, it was willing to undertake fresh recruitments and give jobs to benefit students and unemployed youths.



Bhatti said the recruitment of new staff nurses would impose a salary burden of Rs 500 crore per month, and that the Congress government has decided to go ahead with the recruitment process.

