Questions have been raised over the recent process followed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in awarding the TV production rights. Not only the rights were awarded to the company after significant delay but the company which got the rights was not ranked lowest in the financial bid.



The company holding the broadcast rights in the technical bid was disqualified.

The ARY / IPG, which has broadcast rights with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) had given a bid lower by 1.5 million IS dollars. Translate Group, which ironically has TPT as 178/180 in technical bid. SSV is a leading production company and has more experience in the televising the matches but could not meet the success.

One of the officials from the SSV clearly accused the PCB for favoring the Trans Group.

The excess amount the PCB would be paying to the production company will now be reimbursed from the PSL franchise owners and each team owner will be asked to pay 300 k USD.

Sunset Wine, which does televise the ICC World Cup is given only 155 out of 180, whereas the new company Trans Group gets 178 out of 180.

Last year's PSL production cost was Rs. 1.169 billion, with 95 @ paid by the team owners and only 5% by the PCB.

The experts in the field believe that the PCB's bid committee has made mockery of the process.