Jailer 2 to impact Allu Arjun, Nelson big movie?

With the big announcement of ‘Jailer 2’, the happening Tamil director Nelson Dilipkumar will take some time to commence his big ticket film with reigning star Allu Arjun. “First, Nelson will begin and wrap up his big ticket film ‘Jailer 2’ with superstar Rajinikanath and only then he would be able to make a film with Allu Arjun, later this year,” says a source from Chennai, who claims that Nelson is eager to make his mark in Tollywood. “Nelson wants to begin his work with Allu Arjun and then join hands hands with other big stars in Telugu since he understands the taste of Telugu film viewers,” he adds.

Earlier, Nelson, riding on the massive success of ‘Jailer’, met Allu Arjun a few months ago and narrated a storyline to Bunny who immediately gave his nod to the gripping action film. "Nelson narrated an interesting story with a unique backdrop loaded with enough action and entertainment. Bunny, who is looking for something different these days, also liked the script in principle," the source adds.

It would be designed as a pan-India entertainer since Allu Arjun has gained popularity across India after ‘Pushpa’ and his craze is going to go a few notches up after ‘Pushpa2’. "Bunny's image will grow leaps and bounds and his film with Nelson would be perfect to satisfy his growing fan following," the source points out.

The magnum opus would be reportedly produced by Nallamallapu Bujji, who produced the blockbuster ‘Racegurram’ with Allu Arjun in the past and showed him in a new light. Nonetheless, the combination of Bunny-Nelson is bound to create ripples in the tinsel world once it takes-off this year.