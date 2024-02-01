Hyderabad: Civil Supplies to Sell 35 LMT Rice

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (TSCSCL) has invited global tenders for sale of 35 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) which consist of eleven lots of three LMTs of paddy and one lot of 1.59 LMTs of rice. E tenders have been called for grade A/common paddy stored in 1,832 mills/go downs located in 28 districts.

The paddy being offered was procured under minimum support price operations by the corporation during rabi 2022-23. A pre-bid meeting of TSCSCL was held on Wednesday. The bids which were opened from January 25 would end on February 7, 2024.

While the technical bid will be opened on January 8 the financial bid will be opened the following day. Those interested in bidding have to pay an EMD (earnest money deposit) of `585 per metric tonne. Among the eligibility criteria for bidders include a turnover of the bidder to be of the order of Rs 200 crore in commodity trading over the last three years.

In case of non-remittance of five per cent security deposit within the stipulated time by the successful bidder the bid will be cancelled. In case of failure to do so the EMD paid will be forfeited and the bidder blacklisted.