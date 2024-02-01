Rashmika to play a college goer

After enthralling audiences with roles like Srivalli in Pushpa and Geetanjali in Animal, Rashmika Mandanna will play an urban college student in Girlfriend, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Ravindran.

We have learnt that the film is a romantic entertainer and that Rashmika will play a PG student. A few of her scenes were shot recently. “The scenes turned out very well. Rashmika’s role as a college-goer will be a major highlight,” says Dheeraj Mogilineni, one of the producers of the film.

Rashmika has played college student in films like Kirik Party, and she was eager to do such roles again. She participated in workshops like script reading sessions with others in the cast to get a hang of her part. “She wanted to do a role that suits her age and this one fit the bill perfectly,” says Dheeraj.

“We were surprised by the pace at which Rashmika worked. She aced her role and that enabled us to shoot more portions than we had scheduled,” he reveals.