L&T Sitting on Crucial Records of Medigadda Barrage

Hyderabad: Years after it ostensibly ‘completed’ construction of the Medigadda Barrage, and months after the sinking of a portion of the barrage that came to light last October, L&T, the construction major which built the barrage, is learnt to be apparently reluctant to submit crucial records of maintenance of the barrage, and some records related to the quality of construction materials used for building the barrage.

The company was “requested” to furnish the ‘Barrage Maintenance Register’, and ‘Log sheet/load register of batching plant’ immediately on top priority by the executive engineer of the irrigation department at the barrage site a week ago, on January 23, apparently under duress from the vigilance and enforcement wing, which is probing the sinking of the barrage.

The letter on January 23 was the second sent to the project manager of L&T, whose office is located at Ambatpally in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, with no response from the company to a similar “request” on January 20.

It may be recalled that this is not the first time that the absence of crucial barrage maintenance and construction records has turned into a serious issue.

Some of the records sought earlier by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) soon after the sinking of a portion of the barrage, had resulted in a controversy with the then BRS government claiming that every record sought by the NDSA was submitted by the irrigation department, while NDSA maintained that it did not receive the records it had sought.