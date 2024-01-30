Sunny Deol to play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, "Ramayana," continues to generate buzz, especially with its intriguing casting choices. The latest revelation adds another layer of excitement, as it's reported that Bollywood veteran Sunny Deol is set to portray the iconic character of Hanuman in the film.This casting decision has been described as a match made in heaven, with Sunny Deol bringing his powerful and convincing presence to the role of Lord Hanuman, a character symbolizing strength and devotion. The actor is said to be thrilled at the prospect of portraying this revered figure, considering it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.Sunny Deol's journey into the portrayal of Lord Hanuman is expected to commence with his guest appearance in "Ramayana: Part One," with plans for his complete presence in the subsequent installments of the epic trilogy. The team behind the film is confident that Sunny Deol, following in the footsteps of Dara Singh, will become synonymous with Lord Hanuman in contemporary cinema.Scheduled to commence shooting for his part in May 2024, Sunny Deol's involvement is anticipated to bring a unique and impactful dimension to the portrayal of Hanuman. Despite the social media chatter surrounding the casting choices, the team remains unfazed, emphasizing the immense respect and admiration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Deol.Ranbir Kapoor, set to play the role of Ram, and Sunny Deol share a dynamic that promises to be a treat for audiences. The film aims to showcase the pure and profound bond shared by Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman on the big screen, presenting a spectacle for viewers.While Sai Pallavi is rumored to play the role of Sita, replacing Alia Bhatt due to scheduling conflicts, and Yash is expected to play Ravana, the casting choices add significant star power to this much-anticipated retelling of the epic Ramayana. The film, slated to go on floors in March 2024, holds the promise of a grand cinematic experience, blending mythology with contemporary performances.