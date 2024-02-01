Visakhapatnam Prepares For Milan-2024 With Beach Beautification Drive

Visakhapatnam: In preparation for the Milan-2024 events from Feb 19 to 27, GVMC would implement a major beautification project for the beach area.

GVMC commissioner Saikanth Verma, accompanied by naval officer, Captain Diwakar, and naval coastal nattery officer in-charge Manoj Kumar, inspected the site on Wednesday.

Verma stressed the importance of creating an attractive and welcoming environment for the participants from 50 countries.

Key aspects of the beautification project include road repairs along RK Beach road, painting of walls, removal of rust from electrical poles and installation of aesthetically pleasing lighting.

Additionally, the commissioner directed the chief engineers to do zebra cross markings, road mapping for parking and inspection of ongoing road widening and footpath works from Green Park to Seven Hills Hospital.

The commissioner stressed the importance of increasing greenery on the beach road and said beautiful plants would be introduced there.

Engineers would inspect the road widening and footpath works from Green Park to Seven Hills Hospital.

In a separate inspection, Indira Priyadarshini, a key official, examined the ongoing development works at the municipal stadium. She said the projects should be completed within 15 days.