VIT-AP University student shines at national taekwondo tourney

VIJAYAWADA: K. Vinay, a third-year B.Tech student at VIT-AP University, emerged victorious by clinching two gold medals in the prestigious Taekwondo Kyorugi and Poomsae categories during the 6th Vifa Cup National Taekwondo Championship 2024.

The remarkable feat unfolded in the over 18 years, below 68kgs category, at Bangalore University in Bangalore on January 27 and 28, 2024. Vinay showcased exceptional skill and dedication, excelling in the Kyorugi and Poomsae discipline within the over 18 years boys category. He was applauded for his outstanding performance.

Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Vinay's remarkable achievements, emphasising the student's dedication and substantial contribution to the sporting success of VIT-AP University.