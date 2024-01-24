Top
Home » NationCurrent Affairs

Must Read Stories in Deccan Chronicle Today January 24

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
24 Jan 2024 6:40 AM GMT
Stay Informed with Deccan Chronicle: Explore Must-Read Stories Covering Politics, Business, Sports, Entertainment, and More!
Must Read Stories in Deccan Chronicle Today January 24
x
Deccan Chronicle's Must Read Stories of the Day
Top Telangana News

Congress govt to implement Gruha Jyothi free power scheme from Feb

CM Revanth Reddy to start LS campaign on January 26

BRS Will Get Zero in Lok Sabha Polls, Says Congress

Bhatti Says RTC Needs Buses, Hiring

False alarm over communal incident puts cops on toes

Top News from Andhra Pradesh

Jagan attacks opposition, says leaders living outside AP are attacking YSRC government

CM Jagan disburses YSR Aasara, says return of YSRC in power is must for continuation of welfare schemes


LS Member Krishna Devarayalu Resigns From YSRC, Third MP to Quit Party

Not Working With TD,' Prashant Kishor Clarifies

Cricketer Srikanth offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala

India Top Stories Today

FIR filed against Rahul, other Cong leaders for violence during Nyay Yatra

Maharashtra Opposition Fumes Over PM’s Comparison With Shivaji

LS polls: PM likely to kick-start election rally from UP's Bulandshar on Jan 25


Mamata Accuses BJP of Forgetting Promise on Netaji's Disappearance

Mamata Banerjee close to me, certain comments of my party leaders won't affect seat sharing with TMC : Rahul Gandhi


DC Edit / Column

DC Edit | India’s power presence at Davos deserves applause

DC Edit | Sliver of hope in Israeli proposal

Patralekha Chatterjee | Narrow the gender gap in usage of digital tech

World News

Trump closes in on Biden rematch after New Hampshire win

Suspected Chicago Shooter Found Dead, Linked to Seven Killings

Protest in Geneva Against China's Human Rights Violations

Pakistan, Iran Reinstate Ambassadors Amid Cross-Border Tensions

Iran Warns US and UK, Calls Attack on Houthis a Strategic Mistake

Sports News Wrap

Rajat Patidar to replace Virat Kohli in first two Tests against England

Wood Says England Set for India Challenge

Business News

Robust Growth in Direct Tax Collections


Renault India Plans to Launch Five Cars in Three Years

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Turn Emotional Ahead of Finale

Bigg Boss 17 Final Rankings Show Shocking Results

RAM: A Riveting Patriotic Saga Set to Ignite the Screens This Republic Day

Balakrishna’s son takes acting training

Sai Pallavi's Sister Engaged

Follow the latest news on Deccan Chronicle to receive updates on current events from India and around the World


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Must-Read Stories 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X