Sai Pallavi's Sister Engaged

Love and celebration took center stage as actor Sai Pallavi's younger sister, Pooja Kannan, recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Vineeth. The engagement ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family, unfolded in a joyous atmosphere, leaving behind a collection of dreamy pictures that Pooja shared on Instagram.





The engagement photos capture the essence of the special day, featuring Sai Pallavi and family immersed in the celebration. Pooja and Vineeth, dressed in color-coordinated traditional ensembles, radiated happiness. Pooja, donning a graceful grey saree, complemented Vineeth's matching kurta. Sai Pallavi chose a cream and yellow saree, adding to the festive charm of the occasion.





Sharing the delightful moments on Instagram, Pooja expressed her overflowing emotions, writing in her caption, “A bigger family, fuller hearts and too much love that my heart can’t contain (heart emoji) 21.01.24 (heart and ring emoji)." The caption reflects the joy of expanding their family and the love that enveloped the engagement ceremony.





The engagement album includes not only couple portraits but also heartwarming pictures with Sai Pallavi and their parents. Fan pages previously shared videos and photos of Sai Pallavi from the engagement, providing glimpses of the familial warmth and shared happiness.





Leading up to the ceremony, Pooja had shared a touching throwback video with Vineeth on Instagram Reels, expressing gratitude for their journey together. She wrote, “This cute little button has taught me what it is to love selflessly, being patient and consistent in love, and to exist gracefully! This is Vineeth and he is my ray of sunshine. I love you, my partner in crime and now, my partner!!”





As Sai Pallavi's sister embarks on this new chapter, the engagement celebration resonates not only with the family but also with fans who eagerly anticipate more glimpses of this joyous occasion. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi continues to captivate audiences with her upcoming projects, including the Tamil film SK21 and the Telugu movie Thandel, showcasing her versatile talent in the world of cinema. Rumors also suggest a significant role for Sai Pallavi as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.