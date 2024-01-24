Balakrishna’s son takes acting training

This news will bring cheer to all Nandamuri fans! Balayya has been taking concrete steps to launch his son Mokshagna as a hero.We have reliably learnt that Mokshagna has been undergoing training in acting for the last few months. Apparently, star-maker Satyanand is working with him. Satyanand has trained over 400 actors, and a few went on to become superstars — Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu for instance. Hence, Balayya felt he would be the ideal person to teach Mokshagna the nuances of acting.The youngster has been training since last November at the Satyanand Acting Institute in Vizag. He has also been working on his physique — he seems to have lost some weight.“The acting course teaches student the basics, and then moulds them into an informed and skilled actor. What makes Satyanand’s coaching unique is the modules of the acting classes. He includes real life lessons, and this enables the actors to get first hand insight about the difference between real life and reel life,” says a source. “Satyanand has also been refining his acting syllabus and course material from time to time. Film industry people say that this makes him the stars’ go-to guy for launching their kids,” the source adds.Fans can look forward to seeing Mokshagna on the silver screen very soon!