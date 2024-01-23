'Not Working With TD,' Prashant Kishor Clarifies

Vijayawada:Political strategist Prashant Kishor has made it clear that he is not working with Telugu Desam president Nara Chandrababu Naidu during the forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The strategist denying his association with TD has come as a shock for Telugu Desam leaders and cadres, who have considerable hopes of winning the 2024 elections with the help of Prashant.

Prashant Kishor is the founder of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which had worked with YSRC in 2019 elections. He has also worked with other parties in the country and helped them win elections. In an interview to a television channel, the political strategist admitted that he had come all the way from Hyderabad to Vijayawada to meet Chandrababu Naidu, who had requested him to work for the TDP in the coming elections. Kishor said, “A common friend of mine, a senior politician, told me that Naidu wants my help for the party in the coming elections. I told my friend that I had worked for YSR Congress party in 2019 elections and after that, I have given up consultancy work. I told him that I cannot work for the TD.” The strategist said that the senior politician insisted that he meet Naidu and convey the same to the latter personally. “I have accordingly come down to Vijayawada to meet Naidu. I told him that I cannot work for TD,” Kishor stated.



