Mamata Accuses BJP of Forgetting Promise on Netaji's Disappearance

: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of forgetting it's promise to unravel the “mystery” behind the disappearance of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.The Trinamul Congress supremo also slammed the ruling party at the Centre for replacing the Planning Commission with Niti Aayog that she alleged has neither "Niti'' nor "Aayog".She however apologized for failing to make the birthday of Bose a national holiday while addressing the celebration of the 127th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter on Red Road in the city.The CM said, “It is the biggest shame for us not to know what fate the man, who the entire world salutes with pride, had met with after his disappearance, what torture he faced, where he was– if he was in hiding at all or he was kept hidden somewhere.”She alleged, “The BJP government, before coming to power, had spoken about unraveling the mystery behind the disappearance of Bose. Then they forgot Netaji though everything happened. A port and dock was named after Netaji. That was also changed.”Folding her hands, Ms Banerjee said, “I have failed to ensure the birthday of Bose be declared as a national holiday after trying for it over the last 20 years. I am ashamed and apologize for this.”On the Niti Aayog, she claimed, “The Planning Commission has been abolished. When it was there, I remember that every year we used hold meetings with the principal secretaries of various departments for allocation of funds and discuss our views in the areas of planning.”Ms Banerjee alleged, “Today it is not there. Planning has gone into brutality, hatred and politics and divide and rule. Instead, Niti Aayog has been created. This has neither Niti nor Aayog.”