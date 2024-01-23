Renault India Plans to Launch Five Cars in Three Years

Hyderabad: Renault India announced an initiative called ‘Renaulution India 2024’ under which the French carmaker plans to launch five products in three years. This is in addition to the €3 billion investment that Renault Brand recently announced for the five key international hubs outside Europe, which includes India.

The five product launches include new models and the next generation of Kiger and Triber. The company said it maintains a strong local presence supported by its Chennai production plant, logistics and technology centre, and design studio.

"Over the next three years, we are set to have five product launches. Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a vital market for Renault,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, country chief executive officer and managing director, Renault India Operations. The carmaker is making additions to its existing product portfolio with 2024 range, according to a release.