Top
Home » News

Cricketer Srikanth offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala

News
DC Correspondent
24 Jan 2024 4:29 AM GMT (Update:2024-01-24 04:53:10.0)
Along with his family, the cricketer had darshan of the Lord this morning
Cricketer Srikanth offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala
x
Cricketer Srikanth comes out the temple after having darshan of Lord Venkateswawra at Tirumala on Wednesday. — ANI

Cricketer Krishnamachari Srikanth visited the Tirumala shrine and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara. He was accompanied by his family and the cricketer participated in all sevas inside the temple.

This morning, Srikanth and his family had the darshan of the deity and later, the temple authorities offered laddu prasadam and holy water to them at the Ranganayakula mandapam.

On coming out of the temple, the cricketer spoke to the mediapersons. He wished best of luck to Team India for the England test series scheduled to begin tomorrow.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
cricketer krishnamachari srikanth 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Tirupati 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X