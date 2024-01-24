Cricketer Srikanth offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala

Cricketer Krishnamachari Srikanth visited the Tirumala shrine and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara. He was accompanied by his family and the cricketer participated in all sevas inside the temple.

This morning, Srikanth and his family had the darshan of the deity and later, the temple authorities offered laddu prasadam and holy water to them at the Ranganayakula mandapam.

On coming out of the temple, the cricketer spoke to the mediapersons. He wished best of luck to Team India for the England test series scheduled to begin tomorrow.