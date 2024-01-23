BRS Will Get Zero in Lok Sabha Polls, Says Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress on Tuesday said the BRS will draw a blank in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Telangana state.

Speaking to media persons in Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the Lok Sabha polls will be a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP and that the BRS had lost its relevance.

"Why should people vote for the BRS in the Lok Sabha polls? Can BRS leaders give at least one valid reason for this? The BRS was rejected by the people of Telangana in recent Assembly polls. The Lok Sabha elections are all about national parties and national politics. Is BRS a national party? Will the BRS come to power at the Centre even if it wins two or three seats here? Then why should the people of Telangana vote for BRS?" Venkat Reddy said.

He rubbished BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao's claims that the presence of the BRS is a necessity to get Telangana state's voice heard in Parliament.

"The BRS won 11 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and nine in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. What did they achieve? Did they bring pressure on the BJP government at the Centre to implement promises made to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014? They achieved nothing in Parliament in the last 10 years," Venkat Reddy said.

Minister Sridhar Babu expressed confidence that the Congress-led government will come to power at the Centre and the Congress will make a clean sweep in Telangana in the LS polls.

"People of Telangana believe that the Congress will come to power at the Centre this time. It would be advantageous for Telangana, if they elect more Congress MPs from the state. Why should people vote for the BRS which has no role or significance in national politics," Sridhar Babu said.