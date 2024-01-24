Maharashtra Opposition Fumes Over PM’s Comparison With Shivaji

Mumbai: Govind Giri Maharaj, member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, has came in for severe flak in Maharashtra for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram idol in Ayodhya. The opposition parties in the state has hit out at the seer saying no one can be compared to the legendary Maratha king.

In Nashik, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “In the consecration ceremony, someone compared PM Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Such a comparison can never be done.”

Thackeray claimed Modi didn’t visit Ayodhya during his first term in office (2014-19) even though he visited various countries. “Had Shivaji Maharaj not been there, the Ram Mandir would not have been built. In the first five years of his tenure, the Prime Minister roamed around the world. Ask him whether he visited Ayodhya even once in the first five years,” he said.

In his speech at the consecration ceremony, Govind Giri drew parallels between the legendary devotion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and PM Modi’s dedication. He recounted how the Maratha king, after visiting the shrines of Mallikarjuna at Srisailam, expressed a desire to renounce his kingdom for spiritual pursuit, which was a testament to his deep spiritual commitment to the deity. He remarked, “It’s rare to find such spiritual depth and dedication in a national leader.”

Saying that we have such a rich yogi today, Govind Giri compared PM Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “Penance was the tradition of India. Today I remember a king who had all these qualities, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. When he went to Srisailam for darshan of Jyotirlinga, he fasted for three days. Stayed in the Shiva temple for three days. Maharaj then said that I do not want to rule. I want to take ‘Sanyas’ and serve Lord Shiva. But his senior ministers convinced him and said that serving the people was also a way to worship the Lord,” he added.

However, NCP leader Rohit Pawar said Govind Giri Maharaj had told the wrong history and asked him to withdraw his statement immediately.

“Respected Maharaj, you are wrong in quoting historical evidence, it is not right to make a statement that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be insulted from such a big sacred and prestigious platform of Prabhu Shri Ram’s consecration ceremony,” said Pawar on X sharing a video of Govind Giri Maharaj’s speech.

He further said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was religious but never thought of taking Sanyas. He only gave the greatest importance to his duty which was the establishment of Swarajya. His Swarajya was a people’s rule which put the common people at the centre. The farmers and traders (Balutedars) were prosperous and the women-sisters were safe. There was no room for hatred and the inspiration and guide of this Swarajya was Maasaheb Jijau (Shivaji Maharaj’s mother) and ordinary people. Therefore, you should retract your statements immediately.”