CM Revanth Reddy to start LS campaign on January 26

Hyderabad: TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch the party campaign for the Lok Sabha polls from Indravelli in Adilabad district on January 26, with a target to win more than 12 seats. Revanth Reddy will campaign in all the 17 parliamentary constituencies within a month.



Party sources said that Revanth Reddy will also initiate an exercise to build better coordination between the state government and the Congress to build on the gains made in Assembly elections for the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress won 64 seats out of 118 seats it had contested in recent Assembly polls and secured the highest votes in nine Lok Sabha constituencies. Taking this forward, he aims to lay special focus on the remaining eight constituencies — except Hyderabad — where the BRS securedmore votes through better coordination between the government and the party.

As part of this, Revanth Reddy will meet party MLAs at the Secretariat three days a week after January 26 between 4 pm and 6 pm and release Rs 10 crore grant to each Assembly constituency for development works.

The CM assigned the responsibility of effective utilisation of these funds to incharge ministers of respective districts. Party MLAs were asked to identify urgent civic issues in their constituencies which could be completed with Rs 10 crore.



Party sources said that the route map for CM's campaigning for Lok Sabha polls is being prepared. The plan is to cover at least five Assembly constituencies in all districts barring the GHMC area. In the 54 Assembly constituencies, where the Congress lost to the BRS, the BJP and the AIMIM, the CM wants Congress candidates who faced defeat to play an active role in the Lok Sabha polls by coordinating with incharge ministers and DCC presidents of respective districts.

In Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy is expected to address one or two public meetings by mobilising people from all the Assembly constituencies under GHMC limits instead of holding Assembly constituency-wise specific meetings.



