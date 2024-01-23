False alarm over communal incident puts cops on toes

Hyderabad: A video on social media that claimed that a person had been murdered in a communal incident in Ramnagar had the city police on their toes late on Tuesday night. Musheerabad police went to the scene and discovered that it was a drunken brawl between two groups over a petty issue.

West zone DCP M, Vijay Kumar, the night security officer. confirmed to Deccan Chronicle that the video was fake.

Musheerabad sub-inspector Swapna said the police took a serious view of the matter as the city was celebrating the Pran Prathishta ceremony at Ayodhya. She said the incident occurred in the Warasiguda police limits.

“We have not received a complaint regarding the incident,” said Warasiguda inspector P. Shankar. Police are on the lookout for the person who spread the video.