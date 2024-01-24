Jagan attacks opposition, says leaders living outside AP are attacking YSRC government

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy sharply attacked the BJP-JS-Congress leaders including his sister Y.S. Sharmila, saying they have turned themselves into star campaigners for Telugu Desam and its president Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

“Fact, however, is that none of these leaders are residing in AP,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said while launching the YSR Aasara programme at Uravakonda in Anantapur district on Tuesday.



He said, “I don’t need any celluloid stars. All the people of AP are my star campaigners to get the government to power in the coming elections. They know we would undertake more programmes to eradicate poverty and uplift the financially weaker sections.”



He said the opposition leaders were uncomfortable with the YSRC’s effective implementation of the welfare schemes by reaching such benefits to the doorstep of the families across the state.



Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Naidu’s sister-in-law (Purandeswari) who is leading the BJP and his adopted son (Pawan Kalyan) and several others who turned yellow to match with the colour of Kamalam are blaming the government even as we have implemented welfare schemes with no corruption. We made the state corruption-free.”



“They speak untruths under the influence of Kaliyug,” the CM said.



Jagan Mohan Reddy said, All the star campaigners of Naidu are residing outside AP. They have their permanent residence in Hyderabad or elsewhere. They are taking houses on rent for them now to campaign for the coming polls.



He indirectly accused his sister Sharmila, who recently joined the Congress and became the APCC chief, saying the Congress hurt collective Telugu interests by splitting the united AP.

