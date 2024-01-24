Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Turn Emotional Ahead of Finale





In a dramatic turn of events during the roasting night in front of a live audience, Bigg Boss 17 contestants left no stone unturned in taking humorous jabs at each other. However, the shockwave hit the inmates when the eviction announcement followed the conclusion of the roasting task. Ayesha Khan, among the nominated contestants that included Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Isha Malviya, was the one who bid farewell to the controversial house.After her eviction, Ayesha Khan took to her Instagram to share a sweet note dedicated to her friend Ankita Lokhande. The two had formed a strong bond during their time in the Bigg Boss 17 house, often providing mutual support during challenging moments. Ayesha expressed her gratitude and affection towards Ankita, writing, “@lokhandeankita jii I will always be grateful for how you were there for me throughout my journey, Only love and immense respect for you in my heart.”Reflecting on the relationships formed within the house, Ayesha Khan shared an anonymous note that hinted at the meaningful connections she developed, stating, “Kai rishte bane ghar mein, par do mere dil ke behad qareeb May the deserving one win.” The post underlined the emotional journey of forming bonds amidst the intense atmosphere of the Bigg Boss house.Concluding her social media messages, Ayesha Khan expressed her appreciation to the media and press community for their role in covering her journey. She posted, “And BIG thank you to the media and press community,” acknowledging the significant role they play in bringing the happenings of the Bigg Boss house to the audience.As Ayesha Khan bids adieu to Bigg Boss 17, her heartfelt note to Ankita Lokhande and the reflections on her relationships within the house add a touch of sincerity to the intense and competitive atmosphere of the reality show. Fans are left anticipating the unfolding dynamics in the house as the remaining contestants continue their journey towards the grand finale.