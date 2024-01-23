RAM: A Riveting Patriotic Saga Set to Ignite the Screens This Republic Day

In a cinematic landscape dominated by various genres, the Telugu film industry is gearing up to bring back the essence of patriotism to the big screen with the much-anticipated release of Ram (Rapid Action Mission) this Republic Day. Produced by Deepika Entertainment in collaboration with OSM Vision, the film is set to offer audiences a unique and thrilling cinematic experience, combining elements of action, drama, and patriotism.





Making his directorial debut, Mihiraam Vynateyaa has not only helmed the project but also contributed to its core by penning the story, screenplay, and dialogues. The film stars Surya Ayyalasomayajula in his debut as the leading hero, with Dhanya Balakrishna portraying the female lead. The production, spearheaded by Deepikanjali Vadlamani, has successfully completed its censor formalities, receiving a U/A certificate and garnering praise from the censor officials for its engaging narrative and high-octane action sequences.



The positive response from the censor board is a significant boost for the movie, setting the stage for a grand release on January 26th. Star director Sailesh Kolanu has also joined the chorus of admiration after a special screening, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding Ram. With all the necessary formalities completed, the film promises to be a fitting Republic Day tribute, capturing the hearts of audiences with its compelling storyline and intense performances.



Ram features a stellar ensemble cast, including seasoned actors like Bhanu Chander, Sai Kumar, Rohit, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Ravi Varma, Meena Vasu, Amit Kumar Tiwari, and Bhasha. The diversity in the cast adds depth to the narrative, ensuring a captivating and immersive viewing experience. The film is not just a showcase of action-packed sequences but also a celebration of patriotism, drawing inspiration from real-life events that resonate with the spirit of the nation.



Ashrit Iyengar's musical compositions and Dhaaran Sukre's cinematography contribute to the overall cinematic excellence of Ram. The film's commercial appeal, combined with its patriotic undertones, is expected to strike a chord with a wide audience, making it a must-watch not only for action enthusiasts but also for those seeking a dose of national pride.



As Ram prepares to hit the screens, the buzz surrounding the film continues to grow, fueled by positive reviews, stellar performances, and the promise of a gripping narrative. This Republic Day, audiences can look forward to experiencing a cinematic extravaganza that blends entertainment with a deep sense of patriotism, as "Ram" stands poised to make a significant mark in Telugu cinema.




