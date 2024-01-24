LS Member Krishna Devarayalu Resigns From YSRC, Third MP to Quit Party

Vijayawada: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu has resigned from YSR Congress party as also as member of the Lok Sabha. He is the third MP to come out from the ruling party in the past few days.

The Lok Sabha member had demanded that he be re-nominated from the Narasaraopet seat as MP. Instead, YSRC high-command offered him the Guntur Lok Sabha seat, as the party wants to field a BC candidate from Narasaraopet. Krishna Devarayalu had refused the offer and has now quit the party.

Earlier, Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar and recently, Lok Sabha member from Machilipatnam Vallabhaneni Balashowry had resigned from the ruling party.

Announcing his resignation at a press conference on Tuesday, Krishna Devarayalu said YSRC has created an uncertain situation about allotment of ticket to him from Narasaraopet. He has resigned from both the ruling party and as Lok Sabha member, as he wanted to put an end to the ongoing confusion.

Krishna Devarayalu expressed his gratitude to the people of Palnadu for electing him as MP with a substantial majority in the past elections. He underlined that he has developed the constituency in past five years and remained available to all people and cadres throughout.

Incidentally, YSRC MLAs from constituencies within the Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency wanted the party leadership to retain Krishna Devarayalu from Narasaraopet. They also informed the party high command about it.

YSRC is reluctant about giving the young MP another chance to contest from Narasaraopet.

While announcing his resignation, Krishna Devarayalu has, however, not revealed his future plans. The MP is the vice chairman of the privately held Vignan University.