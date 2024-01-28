Must Read Stories in Deccan Chronicle Today January 28

India Top Stories Today Nitish Kumar Set to Join NDA, Sworn in as Bihar CM

Entertainment News

Rajinikanth on what drew him to act in Lal Salaam

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Grand Finale: Winner Prediction

Medha Shankr, The Rising Star

Game on Resonates With The Youth, says Dayanandh

Follow the latest news on Deccan Chronicle to receive updates on current events from India and around the World.