Must Read Stories in Deccan Chronicle Today January 28

28 Jan 2024 7:03 AM GMT
Top Telangana News

CM Revanth seeks Builders Support for Telangana Mega Master Plan 2050

Clock at Secunderabad Tower Stops Ticking

Implementation Of Two More Guarantees Soon: Bhatti

Hyderabad City Officials Set Road Improvement and Traffic Safety Targets

Revanth hints at 500 gas cylinder and 200 units free power next month

Top News from Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Blows Conch for 2024 Polls, Calls Polls Kurukshetra

Naidu promises 20 lakh jobs in next five years if elected

Jana Sena accuses YSRC of using government machinery for CM’s meeting

Indian Navy helps oil tanker on fire in Gulf of Aden

Kurnool Cancer Hospital on Cusp of Inauguration

India Top Stories Today

Nitish Kumar Set to Join NDA, Sworn in as Bihar CM

C’garh: Baghel Rules Out Contesting in LS Polls

Maratha Quota Protests Called Off After Demands Accepted, Now OBCs Upset

Modi Happy With One Nation, One Legislative Platform

DigiYatra at airport is voluntary: Minister

DC Edit / Column

Shreya Sen-Handley | Pass the popcorn, it’s awards night!

Manish Tewari | China in our backyard poaching our neighbours

World News

India and Canada Cooperate on Sikh Separatist Killing Probe: Canada Outgoing NSA

22 Minutes of Horror: Spiritual Adviser on Nitrogen Gas Execution

UAE Reflects on Historic COP28 Success and Future Climate Action

Israeli Forces Strengthen Control Over Khan Yunis

US halts UNRWA funding amid allegations of Hamas involvement

Sports News
Oxford University Terminates TCS Deal Over Admission Test Glitches

Civil Supplies Corporation Sees 40 per cent Rise in Recoveries from Rice Millers

Entertainment News

Rajinikanth on what drew him to act in Lal Salaam

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Grand Finale: Winner Prediction

Medha Shankr, The Rising Star

Game on Resonates With The Youth, says Dayanandh

