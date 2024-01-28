Must Read Stories in Deccan Chronicle Today January 28
Top Telangana News
CM Revanth seeks Builders Support for Telangana Mega Master Plan 2050
Clock at Secunderabad Tower Stops Ticking
Implementation Of Two More Guarantees Soon: Bhatti
Hyderabad City Officials Set Road Improvement and Traffic Safety Targets
Revanth hints at 500 gas cylinder and 200 units free power next month
Top News from Andhra Pradesh
Jagan Blows Conch for 2024 Polls, Calls Polls Kurukshetra
Naidu promises 20 lakh jobs in next five years if elected
Jana Sena accuses YSRC of using government machinery for CM’s meeting
Indian Navy helps oil tanker on fire in Gulf of Aden
Kurnool Cancer Hospital on Cusp of Inauguration
India Top Stories Today
Nitish Kumar Set to Join NDA, Sworn in as Bihar CM
C’garh: Baghel Rules Out Contesting in LS Polls
Maratha Quota Protests Called Off After Demands Accepted, Now OBCs Upset
Modi Happy With One Nation, One Legislative Platform
DigiYatra at airport is voluntary: Minister
DC Edit / Column
Shreya Sen-Handley | Pass the popcorn, it’s awards night!
Manish Tewari | China in our backyard poaching our neighbours
World News
India and Canada Cooperate on Sikh Separatist Killing Probe: Canada Outgoing NSA
22 Minutes of Horror: Spiritual Adviser on Nitrogen Gas Execution
UAE Reflects on Historic COP28 Success and Future Climate Action
Israeli Forces Strengthen Control Over Khan Yunis
US halts UNRWA funding amid allegations of Hamas involvement
Sports News
Oxford University Terminates TCS Deal Over Admission Test Glitches
Civil Supplies Corporation Sees 40 per cent Rise in Recoveries from Rice Millers
Entertainment News
Rajinikanth on what drew him to act in Lal Salaam
Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Grand Finale: Winner Prediction
Game on Resonates With The Youth, says Dayanandh
Follow the latest news on Deccan Chronicle to receive updates on current events from India and around the World.