Implementation Of Two More Guarantees Soon: Bhatti

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said the state government would implement two Guarantee schemes and fill vacancies in all departments in a transparent manner by curbing the leakage of question papers of recruitment examinations.

After inaugurating the development works in Bhayayram, Nidhanapuram and Chilukuru villages in Madhira in Khammam, he said the Congress government would give a fitting reply to the BRS leaders who were making false allegations against the Congress government.

Bhatti said the Congress government would release a job calendar every year and issue recruitment notifications accordingly through the TSPSC, which has been cleansed with new appointments.

Vikramarka inaugurated a sub-centre of PHC at Chinna Mandava village in Chinthakani mandal, panchayat building and the 33/KV sub-station at Kodamuru – Raghavapuram in Chithakani mandal of the Madhira Assembly constituency.











