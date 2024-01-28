Game on Resonates With The Youth, says Dayanandh

The much-anticipated action thriller, 'Game On,' produced by Ravi Kasturi under the banners of Kasturi Creations and Golden Wings Productions, is set to hit the screens on February 2nd. Directed by Dayanandh, the film features Geetanand and Neha Solanki in significant roles, promising a gripping narrative with a unique cinematic approach.





Director Dayanandh, in a recent interaction with the media, shared insights into the making of the film and the creative choices behind it. He expressed his early interest in movies, which intensified after being inspired by films like 'Happy Days' and 'Yem Maaya Chesaave.' Drawing inspiration from director Puri Jagannath, Dayanandh aspired to become a filmmaker.





Diverging from conventional commercial cinema, 'Game On' explores the transformation of a person's life when a game becomes a significant part of it. The film progresses through nine tasks, and the second half promises intriguing challenges, focusing on how the game aids someone who has undergone trauma.





Dayanandh emphasized the film's raw and rustic feel, resonating with the youth while delving into profound family emotions. The teaser and trailers have hinted at the film's rich tapestry, including Madhubala's iconic character and Aditya Menon's portrayal of a psychological doctor. The film also features Shubhalekha Sudhakar in a significant role.





Neha Solanki's character in the film adds a masculine touch and promises unexpected surprises, akin to a second hero. Producer Ravi Kasturi's support and confidence in the script allowed Dayanandh creative freedom, leading to an increased budget for an enhanced cinematic experience.





'Game On' is described as inherently realistic, offering a must-watch experience for all audiences. Despite an initially limited release, positive previews have generated anticipation for the film's gradual growth in theaters. Early responses suggest that 'Game On' caters to a broad audience, providing a captivating watch for families with its immersive and realistic narrative.





Cinephiles and action-thriller enthusiasts should mark their calendars for February 2nd to witness the unique storytelling and diverse characters that 'Game On' promises to deliver on the big screen.