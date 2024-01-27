CM Revanth seeks Builders Support for Telangana Mega Master Plan 2050

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday offered to extend all support from the state government to builders adding that they had faced several hardships in the last 10 years during the BRS regime.

He responded positively when the Builders Association of India (BAI) raised several problems, especially those pertaining to delayed approvals by government departments and assured that the government would get rid of bottlenecks to ensure speedy execution of infrastructure projects.

"If I don't repeat the mistakes that were committed by the previous government, that itself amounts to extending great support to the construction sector and builders. We all know the destruction unleashed by the previous government and it's my duty and responsibility to rebuild Telangana for which the people have given us a mandate. I seek your cooperation and support for rebuilding Telangana," Revanth Reddy said amid thunderous applause from hundreds of builders from across the country, who gathered at Hitex for the All India Builders' Convention.

Addressing the convention, Revanth Reddy shared his government's plans for a Telangana Mega Master Plan-2050 for the overall development of the state in the next 25 years.

"I urge experienced builders to contribute their bit for bringing out a more comprehensive master plan for the development of Telangana in general and Hyderabad in particular. The government is open to your suggestions," he said.

Outlining his government's priorities, Revanth Reddy said that it will pursue a 'new friendly policy' to seek investments and promote industrial development. It would be broad-based and cover all regions of Telangana without being Hyderabad-centric. The main objective of the government is to expand industrial development in the rural areas.

Revanth Reddy said the government's idea was to divide Telangana into three clusters. An urban cluster will be developed within the Hyderabad ORR, a semi-urban cluster between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and a rural cluster in the surrounding areas outside the RRR.

Revanth Reddy recalled that it was the previous Congress governments that had delivered ORR, Hitec City, RGIA, HMRL and drinking water supply to Hyderabad from Krishna and Godavari. The present Congress government will also deliver the promises being made for the development of Telangana state and Hyderabad, he said.