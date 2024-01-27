Nitish Kumar Set to Join NDA, Sworn in as Bihar CM

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is poised to switch sides once again, aligning with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Speculations are rife that he is set to take oath as Chief Minister on Sunday afternoon following his resignation. Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Kumar will reportedly convene a customary meeting of the legislature party at his residence, as per sources.





Amid the unfolding political situation, there are reports that the BJP has instructed its leaders to maintain silence regarding the ongoing political developments. Sources suggest that the BJP is opting to wait until Nitish Kumar officially announces his exit from the Mahagathbandhan coalition.Amid the evolving political scenario, BJP Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde, on Saturday, blamed the Congress for the rift between Nitish Kumar and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. However, Tawde and other senior leaders refrained from disclosing their stance on supporting Nitish Kumar in forming the government in Bihar.While BJP leaders in Patna maintained that the meeting was held to discuss Lok Sabha elections, senior JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi attributed the rift within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to the "irresponsible attitude of the Congress party."The ongoing political developments in the state have prompted major political parties to hold meetings and strategise their future moves. Opposition parties are also working to save the Mahagathbandhan, initially formed to counter the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.As reports of a potential breakup surfaced, Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), convened a meeting at his residence where legislators authorised RJD chief Lalu Yadav to make all decisions. Tejashwi Yadav rejected suggestions to withdraw support from the Mahagathbandhan government, emphasising that Nitish Kumar has been a "respectable leader" but the situation is not under his control.Amid the political turmoil, HAM Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi called a meeting of his party leaders to discuss future strategies. The situation unfolded after RJD leader Lalu Yadav sought Manjhi's support to save the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, reportedly offering him a Chief Minister's post. Congress leadership also reportedly reached out to him, urging him to join the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary met Manjhi, urging him to remain with the NDA. HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan released a statement after the meeting, confirming that "HAM would continue to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP." He added that the party is hopeful the new government will fulfil the demand of HAM workers for at least two ministerial berths in the NDA government.