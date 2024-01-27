Naidu promises 20 lakh jobs in next five years if elected

ANANTAPUR: TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu has called upon youth to play a key role in creating awareness among voters against the YSRC and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for cheating the people of the state after appealing for “one chance.”

Addressing a gathering at Uravakonda in Anantapur district as part of his three-day long Raa Kadali Raa programme in the Rayalaseema region on Saturday. Naidu promised that he will provide at least 20 lakh jobs to unemployed youth at the rate of four lakh jobs every year for five years.

“TD is firm on bringing industries and providing employment to youth at mandal headquarters,” the former CM said. He observed that Jagan Mohan Reddy has accepted his defeat in the coming polls due to his failures and large scale corrupt practices.

“Till yesterday, Jagan Mohan Reddy behaved harshly even with his own party ministers and MLAs. Now, the situation is different, as people are ready to build a grave for his political life in the forthcoming elections,” the TD president observed.

Referring to liquor, the TD president said people who enjoy a peg of liquor after a day’s hard work are also being robbed of their income by the state government. “Moreover, more than 35 lakh people are suffering due to various illnesses after consuming the spurious liquor being sold by the government at abnormal prices,” he remarked.

Naidu pointed out that when Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Uravakonda, hardly any people turned up for his meeting, as during his rule, he did not complete any of the pending irrigation projects, whether in Anantapur or other parts of Rayalaseema during the past five years.

“Even the drip irrigation material procured by the TD government at a cost of ₹30 crore for Uravakonda has not been put to use,” he said. “How can Jagan Mohan Reddy claim to be pro-farmers,” he asked.

TD politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu, Uravakonda MLA P. Kesava and several other TD leaders were present.