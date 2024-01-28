Top
Clock at Secunderabad Tower Stops Ticking

DC Correspondent
27 Jan 2024 8:02 PM GMT
Secunderabad Clock Tower that houses the historical clock. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The clock at the Secunderabad Clock Tower stopped ticking five days ago, but the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has not repaired it.

When Deccan Chronicle contacted a GHMC official, he said that the work related to the clock would be taken up on Monday.

“Generally when the clock stops working, the locals inform us. This time we did not receive any word about it,” said Sudershan Raju, GHMC executive engineer of Begumpet circle.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
clock tower Secunderabad Clock Tower Telangana news telangana 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

