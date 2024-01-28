Rajinikanth on what drew him to act in Lal Salaam

At the audio launch of Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya, superstar Rajinikanth, talking about his involvement in the film, explained, “‘Lal’ means red, symbolising many things, including communism, violence and revolution. Aishwarya chose the theme of revolution. She is confident about the film winning a National Award, but I was drawn to the script for its depth and historical significance, based on real events from 1992. The character Moideen Bhai, which I portray, intrigued me, and the film’s focus on religious harmony resonated with me.”The actor also became emotional while recalling how Aishwarya supported him during a severe health crisis a decade ago.Lal Salaam has Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with KS Ravikumar, Jeevitha and Nirosha playing supporting characters. Cricket legend Kapil Dev makes a special appearance.Rajnikanth addressed the recent ‘Crow-Eagle’ controversy set off by a story shared at the audio launch of his Jailer which was seen by many as a dig at actor Vijay. “The Crow-Eagle story was twisted to suggest I was attacking Vijay, which deeply saddened me. I’ve known Vijay since he was a child. During Dharmathin Thalaivan shooting, Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar brought him to me. Vijay, still a student then, expressed his aspiration to act. SAC asked me to guide him. Seeing his confidence and determination to act back then, and witnessing his success and growth into a great actor today and his move into politics and social work, I feel nothing but pride and offer him my best wishes. To label us as competitors is disrespectful to both of us. Vijay has stated he only competes with himself, and I have always focused on surpassing my own past work. I urge fans of both Vijay and I to put an end to this crow-eagle controversy,” Rajinikant said.Aishwarya Rajinikanth became emotional while addressing the personal attacks and misconceptions about her father, the iconic actor Rajinikanth, particularly concerning his political alignment.