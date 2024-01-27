Hyderabad City Officials Set Road Improvement and Traffic Safety Targets

HYDERABAD: A convergence meeting of officials of several departments decided on measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic and improve pedestrian safety.

The meeting decided to speed up road improvement works at 43 junctions and implement more U-turns and free lefts. Officials also decided to relocate unused bus shelters use and shift electrical poles that block traffic and pedestrian movement.

The pedestrian safety measures include setting up zebra crossings, maintaining the 14 foot overbridges (FoBs) besides pulling down encroachments on footpaths.

Officials decided that there should be no pan shops and stores selling cigarettes near schools. The officials will also identify locations in different parts of the city to set up dump yards.

The meeting was attended by MA&UD principal secretary M. Dana Kishore, GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose, Hyderabad police commissioner Kothakota Srinivas Reddy and officials of other departments.



