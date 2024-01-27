Jana Sena accuses YSRC of using government machinery for CM’s meeting

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Visakhapatnam district president Panchkarla Ramesh Babu has accused YSRC of using the government machinery for three days to prepare for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meeting.

He told media that the CM unleashed blatant lies at the Bheemili public meeting. He had not spoken anything about Polavaram project and privatisation of RINL, he pointed out.

Ramesh Babu said seeing Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration, industrialists have run away from Andhra Pradesh.

Throwing a challenge, he said if Jagan Mohan Reddy has guts, he should inform people about what he has done for north Andhra.



