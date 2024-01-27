Jagan Blows Conch for 2024 Polls, Calls Polls Kurukshetra

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy sounded the poll bugle, calling the forthcoming polls Kurukshetra and asking YSRC cadre mobilise all wherewithal to publicise the good governance and transparent implementation of welfare schemes that have immensely benefitted the majority of people in the past 56 months.

“In this Kurukshetram, I will not be Abhimanyu and get trapped in Padmavyuham. I shall be Arjun. I have blessings from Lord Krishna in the guise of poor people,” Jagan Mohan Reddy told the party cadre.

The CM asked YSRC cadres to defeat the Kauravas comprising TD, “adopted son” and yellow media.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting at Sangivalasa under Bheemili Assembly constituency in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday, the Chief Minister unveiled the roadmap for the cadre to follow in the next 70 days for making clean sweep in the ensuing elections. They must explain to people the Jagan-trade mark transformation from Kuppam to Ichchapuram.

“Why cannot we win all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats after bringing revolutionary changes in educational, agricultural, health and medical and administrative sectors? We have implemented a slew of welfare schemes without bias and transparency,” he told the enthusiastic YSRC activists at the meeting.

He asked them to visit every home and convey the message that the slew of welfare schemes will continue in future only if Jagan continues as Chief Minister. He appealed to them to bring out one star campaigner from each family, explaining him or her the necessity of continuing YSRC in power to get the welfare benefits.

“While the welfare schemes implemented in the last 56 months are our arrows and ammunition, irrelevant and feudalistic parties, aided by their friendly media, are waging a war and launching a vicious propaganda against the government, which has stood by the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He maintained that Opposition parties are working on conspiracies to mislead the people for electoral gains. It is thus necessary for YSRC cadres to explain about the welfare schemes that benefited people of all communities and all regions.

The CM called upon cadres to explain to people how TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu had cheated almost every section of society after winning the 2014 elections by defaulting on more than 600 promises. In contrast, YSRC has fulfilled 99 per cent of the election promises in the last 56 months.

“People should know that it is necessary for YSRC to make a clean sweep in the next elections to ensure that the welfare schemes will continue for the next 25 years,” he underlined.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said changes in the rural landscape are tangible in village secretariats with 10 members, including women police; village clinics and family doctors who extend preventive healthcare to people; RBKs that handhold farming communities at every step; and volunteers who help the masses at every step.