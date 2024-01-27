22 Minutes of Horror: Spiritual Adviser on Nitrogen Gas Execution

Hyderabad: Kenneth Eugene Smith's execution by nitrogen gas has sparked widespread condemnation and raised serious questions about the humaneness of this controversial method. The 22-minute ordeal, during which Smith reportedly writhed and thrashed in apparent agony, has been likened to a "horror show" by witnesses, including his spiritual advisor Reverend Jeff Hood.

The execution, which took place at Alabama's Holman Prison, marked the first time this method was used in the United States, deviating from the traditional lethal injection. Despite assurances from prison authorities about the process resulting in instant and painless death, Hood described a harrowing scene that unfolded, with Smith struggling to breathe and exhibiting signs of distress.

Hood's account, coupled with expressions of concern from the White House, the United Nations, the European Union, and civil liberties groups, underscores the gravity of the situation. The use of nitrogen gas for executions has been characterized as an "untested human experiment," drawing further scrutiny and condemnation from human rights activists.