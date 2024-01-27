Kurnool Cancer Hospital on Cusp of Inauguration

Kurnool: State Cancer Research Institute and Hospital (SCRIH) will be inaugurated shortly in Kurnool city to enhance healthcare accessibility in the Rayalaseema region. The hospital will be a vital component of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, CVD and Stroke (NPCDCS), which will bridge the healthcare gap following the state's bifurcation.

Built at an estimated cost of ₹120 crore, 60 per cent of its funding has come from the central government. The construction is 99 per cent complete, including medical and technical equipment, acquired with expertise provided by the Tata Institute.SCRIH, linked to Kurnool Medical College, has two bunkers for radiation equipment, 14 consulting rooms, two emergency wards, eight general wards, medical labs, a pharmacy and a spacious reception. The institute-cum-hospital will provide various medical services, including surgical oncology and palliative chemotherapy.The decision to prioritise Kurnool for establishment of the state-level cancer hospital is rooted in the existing cancer care facility available at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS).Kurnool Government General Hospital deputy superintendent Dr C. Prabhakar Reddy said the institute will provide healthcare accessibility to the underserved and economically disadvantaged population of the surrounding districts of Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Mahabubnagar. The hospital can simultaneously accommodate up to a 100 patients.Kurnool Medical College principal Dr. P. Sudhakar explained that SCRIH will eliminate the need for patients to travel over 200 kilometres to Hyderabad, Bangalore, and other places for advanced cancer treatments. He disclosed that the date for inauguration is yet to be finalised by state officials, as some minor works are still pending.