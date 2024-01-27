Indian Navy assists British Oil Tanker targeted by Houthis

Visakhapatnam:INS Visakhapatnam, a guided missile destoryer stationed in the Gulf of Aden, answered a distress call from Merchant Vessel Marlin Luanda, an oil tanker, on Friday night, the Indian Navy said. Marlin Luanda was targeted by Houthis on January 26.

According to ANI, the vessel was carrying 22 Indian and one Bangladeshi crew members when it raised an alarm and sought urgent aid.

Responding to the distress call, INS Visakhapatnam deployed its Ship's NBCD team, equipped with firefighting equipment, to aid the crew in intensifying firefighting measures aboard the distressed Merchant Vessel, the Navy said.

The fuel tanker was operated on behalf of the trading firm Trafigura, and the company confirmed that a missile struck the Marlin Luanda as it transited the Red Sea.

Along with the British oil tanker, a US warship, the destroyer USS Carney was also attacked by Houthis, which was passing through the Gulf of Aden.