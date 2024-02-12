Must Read Stories in Deccan Chronicle Today February 12

Top Telangana News

Telangana to Set Up Gulf Pravasi Board Soon

Speech and Hearing Impaired Six-Year-Old Abandoned at Hyderabad Railway Station

Congress Prepares for Legislative Battle, Aims to Expose BRS Irrigation Project Failures

MP Arvind: Modi, Shah Bat for Increase in BJP Vote Share in Assembly Polls

Hyderabad: PM Modi to Inaugurate MMTS Phase-II Soon

MIM will oppose CAA, says Owaisi

Top News from Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Empowering BCs Socially, Politically: Karumuri

Lokesh launches poll campaign in Srikakulam



Minister Rajani Reviews Water-Related Illness Situation



970th Avatarotsavam of Ananthalwar celebrated in Tirumala



ECI Suspends cops for botching Tirupati LS by-poll fraud probe



Top India Stories

Qatar Frees 8 Navy Veterans Jailed on Espionage Charges, 7 Back In India

Bihar: Stage set for trust vote of Nitish govt

Education Based On Indian Values Need Of The Hour: Modi



5 Farmers Killed, 25 Injured As Pick-Up Van Overturns in Odisha’s Kalahandi

TMC Fields Diverse Candidates for Rajya Sabha Polls in West Bengal

DC Edit / Column

DC Edit | Voters prefer Imran, but Pak Army may still get its way





DC Edit | AAP's Punjab move jolts INDIA

Anita Anand | ‘Live-in’ policing: Uttarakhand goes down a slippery & dangerous path



K.C. Singh | Army vs the people: No winners in Pak election



Business News

TS Economic Growth Rate Declines During BRS Regime



EXIM Bank Predicts India's Merchandise Exports to Reach $118.2 Billion in March Quarter

New Kinetic E-Luna Offers 110 km Range

Entertainment News

Mahesh, Namrata flag fake account of daughter Sitara

Eagle Day 1 Collections: Ravi Teja Movie Opens to Mixed Response



Follow the latest news on Deccan Chronicle to receive updates on current events from India and around the World.