MIM will oppose CAA, says Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said his party would continue to resist the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has been proposed to be implemented before the Lok Sabha polls.

He said the MIM had received an assurance that National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Populatin Register (NPR) would not take place in Telangana state when the Census is being conducted.

Reacting to a query on home minister Amit Shah saying that CAA will be launched before the parliamentary polls, he said, “This law is based on religion. We were never against the return (to India) of Hindus, Sikhs, and others who are living in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh.”

“But one cannot see the CAA alone; there are NPR and NRC. This law is to trouble Muslims, Dalits, and poor citizens of different communities. People should be wary of those dividing the country and should not be allowed to win 370 seats.”

On conferring the Bharat Ratna on former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, he said, “An MP belonging to the Shinde faction which has aligned with the BJP in Maharashtra was found saying in Parliament that the late PM had asked that his prayer should not to be disturbed even as the Babri Masjid was being demolished.”

The MP inaugurated civic development works worth `7.2 crore in the Yakutpura Assembly constituency on Sunday.