Minister Rajani Reviews Water-Related Illness Situation

Vijayawada: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has said all officials should remain alert and active to check the spread of drinking water-related illness in Guntur city.

“A control room has been set up by the Health department, which should work in an effective and efficient manner. The helpline 8341396104 is functional against the backdrop of many cases of vomiting and diarrhea being registered in Guntur GGH,” she said.

Minister Rajini was speaking at a review meeting she held with the collector and heads of various departments on Sunday.

She said medical investigations into the causes of spread of these diseases were on. A panel with five members has been appointed for this purpose. The control room set up by the health department should work effectively. Tankers are providing safe drinking water to the affected areas, she said.

The minister asked those with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea to call 8341396104. This number is available day and night. Appropriate assistance will be provided to those requiring urgent medical treatment.

Rajini said water samples have been taken from the affected areas and these will be sent for tests. “The situation is under control since Sunday morning,” she said.

“New cases are not being registered and action is being taken in the affected areas. Special steps will be taken to provide better treatment round-the-clock in all UPHCs in the city.”

She said another review will be conducted at the collectorate on Monday with senior officials. The state of emergency will continue till the situation is brought under full control.

The minister urged the opposition parties to avoid “corpse politics.” She said they were making venomous campaigns about the spread of diarrhoea. “It is wrong to advertise the illnesses as diarrhoea without getting confirmation from tests and receiving full reports.”

She recalled that, in 2018, Guntur city was hit by diarrhoea during the Telugu Desam rule, affecting 10 areas. At that time, 24 persons died and 2400 more were affected by diarrhea. “It was due to the negligence of the TD government, which did not care about the death of so many people.”

Guntur collector Venugopal Reddy, mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, commissioner Keerthi Chekuri, DM&HO Vijayalakshmi, GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar and others participated in the review meeting.