5 Farmers Killed, 25 Injured As Pick-Up Van Overturns in Odisha’s Kalahandi

11 Feb 2024 6:20 PM GMT (Update:2024-02-11 18:20:48.0)
5 Farmers Killed, 25 Injured As Pick-Up Van Overturns in Odisha’s Kalahandi
Accident victims at Dharamgarh Hospital. (DC)

Bhubaneswar:As many as five farm labourers died and 25 others were critically injured after a pick-up van they were travelling in overturned near Dokaripada under Golamunda police limits in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Sunday evening.

The injured people were admitted to Dharmagarh, Junagarh and Bhawanipatna hospitals.

As per reports, over 60 farm labourers were returning home from their workplace when the mishap occurred.

It was stated that the condition of the 25 injured was critical.

